Roy H. Voges Jr.
Roy H. Voges Jr., 85, of Temple, passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2020, at a local nursing facility. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, where he was a long-time member, on Sat., Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Roy was born on March 14, 1935, in Seguin, Texas to Roy H. Voges and Irma Hagn Voges. He was baptized and confirmed at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, Seguin, Texas. Roy was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout and Pro Deo Et Patria by the Lutheran Church. He graduated Seguin High School in 1953. In 1958 he earned his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy degree at the University of Texas in Austin, where he was a member of Kappa Psi, a Pharmacy Fraternity. He worked at Lubbock Pharmacy briefly before serving in the U.S. Army for 2 years. His duty assignments were Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, and Fort Hood Army Hospitals. After discharge, he moved to Temple in May 1960 where he worked at Klecka Drug and later at the old King’s Daughters Hospital. In 1975 he transferred to King’s Daughters Clinic where he retired after 52 years. He was very well loved by his customers, always offering that smile we all remember.
Roy met and fell in love with Rita Allison Tuttle of Staples, Texas, while attending Seguin High School. They were married Dec. 22, 1956 and later blessed with 4 children.
Roy enjoyed giving back to the community. He was involved as a Little League coach, a Boy Scout volunteer, and worked with the local FFA chapter. He received the Honorary FFA Chapter Degree 1994-95. He was a loyal Bell County Youth Fair & Livestock Show Buyer.
Roy loved the outdoors and anything that came with it. He had a real passion for deer hunting and fishing. From the snowy mountains of Colorado, to Texas, to the rolling mesquites of Old Mexico, he loved it all.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Scott Voges.
He is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Rita Voges, daughter, Debbie Rose, and husband Dan Rose, son, Jeff Voges, and son, Todd Voges, all surrounding Temple area. Also, surviving are two sisters, Georgia Braulick, of Northfield, Minnesota, and Jocelyn Licatovich, of Lindale, Texas. Also, to cherish her memory are 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to especially thank Mercy House and Amedisys Hospice Care, both of Temple, for their care of Roy during his last days on this earth.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcome to be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, of Temple, or a charity of your choice.
