BELTON — Services for Charles M. Holbrook, 84, of Belton will be at a later date.
Mr. Holbrook died Monday, April 6, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 1, 1935, in Atlanta to Fredrick Samuel and Sally Kate Whitlock Holbrook. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married Theresa Louise Olson on June 9, 1956, in Memphis, Tenn. He worked for the Department of Defense Civil Services. He was a member of University Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two daughters, Tammy Lynn Holbrook Cain of Temple and Kimberly Louise Long of Coleman; a son, Charles Dane Holbrook of Sarasota, Fla.; a sister, Jackie Pittman of Covington, Ga.; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.