Services for Linda Christian Jackson, 66, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at her sister’s property at 1755 U.S. Highway 77 in Lott.
Mrs. Jackson died Monday, Sept. 26, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Jan. 23, 1956, in Marlin to Olin Clyde and Laura Pilliam Christian. She was raised in Marlin and graduated from Marlin High School. She worked in a factory in Hastings, Minn., and was a member of the union. She married Billy Jackson on Sept. 16, 1977, in Marlin.
Survivors include her husband; two brothers, Olin Christian and Terry Christian; and three sisters, Lynn Channey, Judy Patterson and Patsy Borak.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.