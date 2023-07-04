Walter Henry Johansen
Walter Henry Johansen, age 79, of Eddy passed from this life during the evening hours of Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. He was born on the 20th day of June 1944 in Chicago, IL to parents Eric and Mary Louise (Wilken) Johansen.
Walter grew up in Chicago and attended all his schooling there before moving to the Bell County area in 1979. After high school, Walter joined the United States Air Force were he proudly served the country he loved so much. In December of 1967 Walter married the love of his life Pam in Chicago. The two went on to build a home and family together, which included a daughter and a son. Walter worked as a machinist and machine repairman for International Harvester in Chicago, Hercules and then Smead in McGregor for many years before retiring in the early 2000’s. He served as the Operations and Engineers Union President in McGregor. Walter loved going to Winstar and playing slots and 3 card poker. Besides being an avid gambler, being with family was very important to Walter. He was the hub of the family. Walter will be deeply missed by many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his wife Pam Johansen, parents, and his three brothers Donald, Robert, and Paul Johansen.
Walter leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter Michyle Pinner and husband Roy, son Michael Johansen and wife Misty all of Eddy, grandchildren Jeromy Heisterberg, Benjamin Heisterberg and wife Mercedes, Haley Lindholm and husband Tyler, Shelby Pinner, and Jordann Pinner. He also leaves behind three great-grandchildren Jamasen Heisterberg, Jude Rodriguez, and Clark Lindholm as well as his fur baby Edgar Allen.
A celebration of life will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 6 o’clock p.m. with Michael Johansen officiating.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary