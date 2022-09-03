Services for Larie Pinchback, 71, of Fort Worth and formerly of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Darwin Pennye officiating.
Mr. Pinchback died Friday, Aug. 26, at his residence.
He was born June 6, 1951, to Elmo Pinchback and Blanche Reed in Milam County. He served in the Army.
Survivors include two sons, Freddie Townsend of Richmond and Lamont Glover of Fort Worth; six sisters; Ella Pennye, Patsy Jackson and Billie Ockletree, all of Temple, Dorothy Williams and Mildred “Tina” Boyd, both of Fort Worth, and Marie Bradley of Cameron; two brothers, Ractus “Pinch” Pinchback of Temple and Kenneth “Jabo” Pinchback of Cameron; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.