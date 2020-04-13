ROSEBUD — Services for Beatrice Beach Arnold, 89, of Westphalia will be private.
Mrs. Arnold died Sunday, April 12, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 24, 1931.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.
