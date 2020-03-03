Services for Doris Jean Coufal, 87, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Coufal died Saturday, Feb. 29, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 29, 1932, in Waco to Edmund and Albina Petter Urbanovsky. She married Alvin F. Coufal on Feb. 22, 1958. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Ocker Brethren Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1993.
Survivors include seven children, Calvin Coufal, Randy Coufal and Michael Coufal, all of Temple, Charles Coufal of Aransas Pass, Susan Burton and Lyndia Robinson, both of Belton, and Karen Coufal of Temple; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.