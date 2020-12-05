Services for Juanita Stephenson, 90, of Troy will be 3 p.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple with the Rev. Rusty Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Stephenson died Sunday, Nov. 29, in Temple.
She was born Feb. 13, 1930, in Abbott to Buck Harrison Myers and Lillian Rushing. She married Earl Stephenson on June 6, 1970, in Hillsboro. She was a cosmetology instructor. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Temple.
Survivors include her husband; and two sons, Richard Stephenson of Troy and James Finnegan of Fort Worth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave., Temple, TX 76504.
Visitation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.