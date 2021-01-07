A Mass of Christian Burial for Balbina “Bobbie” Lesniak Reed, 99, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Mrs. Reed died Friday, Jan. 1, at a facility in Waco.
She was born Jan. 28, 1921, in Osobnica, Poland, to Stanislav and Sophia Lesniak. After liberation in Poland, she worked in Nuremburg, Germany, at the U.S. consulate as an interpreter for displaced persons and the USO. She married William Deward Reed. She owned two restaurants in the Austin area, Parr Burger and Capital Grill. She was a Catholic, and attended St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple starting in 2004.
Survivors include two sons, Stanley Reed and Robert “Bob” Reed, both of Temple; a daughter, Barbara DuBois Mincey of Temple; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Hospice or any charity.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church; a rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.