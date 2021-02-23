Edgar Egeland went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 11th, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Ed was born March 23rd, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York. His parents, Tobias (Tom) and Alvilde (Alice) Reinertsen Egeland emigrated from Norway as teens. They met and married in Brooklyn, and as a family later moved to New Jersey and eventually settled in Pennsylvania. Ed spoke little English when he started school but learned quickly and at a young age found the love of reading, which he continued throughout his life. Upon graduation from Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, he entered the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lt.. Ed served in numerous assignments around the world, including one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. While stationed at Fort Hood, TX he met and married Mary Charlene White, a west Texas girl and they recently celebrated 62 years of marriage on February 8th, 2021. They were blessed with 3 daughters during their military years with each daughter being born in a different state.
After retiring from the Army, Ed attended and graduated from Texas Tech School of Law. He first practiced law in Kermit, Texas then moved to Temple to work as the Assistant City Attorney, then as a Prosecuting Attorney for Bell County. He also served as Municipal Court Judge for the City of Temple before retiring in 2007.
Ed had many interests, one of which was traveling throughout the country with the Blue Jays RV Club, meeting and making friends along the way. He also enjoyed biking, gardening, and stumping family and friends with trivia questions. Ed was a Gideon and always looked forward to passing out testaments and attending the weekly meetings with his fellow Gideons. He was a member of Canyon Creek Baptist Church where Charlene continues to worship. Ed loved reading and studying his bible daily. He loved our Country and was proud to place the American flag in front of their home every day.
Ed blessed many lives but will be especially missed by his wife, Charlene, their three
Daughters and Sons-in-law: Dawn & Ross Kuykendall of Houston, TX, Kristin & Jim Horton of Honolulu, HI, Elisabeth and Steve Fingerhut of Beach City, TX and their two Grandsons: Avery Horton and Brooks Horton both of Honolulu, HI.
Because of COVID, services were private with burial at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX on February 22nd, 2021. Memorials in Ed’s memory can be made to the Gideons or Canyon Creek Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.