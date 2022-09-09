Services for Sadie Magdeline Blevins Drake, 84, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Moffat Cemetery with Billy Borho officiating.
Services for Sadie Magdeline Blevins Drake, 84, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Moffat Cemetery with Billy Borho officiating.
Mrs. Drake died Wednesday, Sept. 7, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Dec. 25, 1937, to Luther Smith and Charity Brooks Blevins in Cleghorn Valley, Va. She was co-owner of Lois’ Floral. She was a Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Wesley Lee Lundy Sr. and Wilburn Butch Drake.
Survivors include a son, Wesley Lee Lundy Jr.; three daughters, Pamela Sue Bridges, Rhonda Beatrice Roberts and Angel Darlene Oliver; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.