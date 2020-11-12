BELTON — Services for Lloyd “Dale” Scarborough, 77, of Belton will be 11 a.m. today at First Baptist Church in Belton.
Burial will be 2 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.
Mr. Scarborough died Tuesday, Nov. 10, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 30, 1943, in Waco to Pearl and Lloyd Otis Scarborough. He owned Cen-Tex Bathtub Refinishing in Belton for 42 years, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Belton. He married Virginia “Ginger” Faull on Dec. 31, 1975, in Harker Heights.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Lloyd Allen Scarborough of Austin; a sister, Beverly Nash of Arkansas; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. today at the church.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.