Dennis Ralph Kasner
Dennis Ralph Kasner, 86, of Rosebud, Texas passed away on December 18, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Cook Gerngross Green Patterson Funeral Home, in Rosebud, Texas from 6-8pm. The funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 11am at Cook Gerngross Green Patterson Funeral Home with Donnie Fulton officiating. Burial will be at Powers Chapel Cemetery.
Dennis was born in Rosebud, Texas on August 20, 1936 to Bruno and Elsie Lange Kasner. He attended Rosebud High School where he played football and graduated in 1954.
He married Louise White on July 2, 1955 and worked throughout Texas installing flooring and doing carpentry work. In 1972 they opened their own flooring companies in Rosebud and then Cameron.
He served his community as a Volunteer fireman for the Rosebud Volunteer Fire Department and served on Rosebud City Council.
Dennis was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, a competitive game of dominoes and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents and son Gary Kasner.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Louise Kasner of Rosebud, son Steven Kasner of Rosebud, son Mark Kasner and wife Jane of Rosebud, daughter Denise Miller and husband Buster of Cameron, sister Esther Schwake of Temple and Larry Kasner and wife Charlene of Saginaw. Dennis was loved and cherished by his 9 grandchildren and his 9 great-grandchildren.
Family and Friends wishing to honor Dennis’s memory may make a memorial contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s hospital.
