Services for Jerry Foshee, 75, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Dr. Ron Milne officiating.
Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Mr. Foshee died Friday, Jan. 24, at his residence.
He was born July 2, 1944, in Wright City, Okla., to William J. and Vera Viola Heffington Foshee. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Dottie Lancaster on July 20, 1968. He was a truck driver and was self-employed.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Darren Foshee of Temple; a daughter, Shelli Walker of Richmond; a brother, John Foshee of Petal, Miss.; a sister, Mary Douglas of Flagstaff, Ariz.; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.