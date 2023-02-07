Robert W. Kirkpatrick, Sr.
Major Robert W. Kirkpatrick, Sr., USAF Ret., age 88 of Little River-Academy, passed from this life Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, February 10, 2023, at First Lutheran Church of Temple. Burial will follow in Central Texas State Veteran Cemetery in Killeen at 2 pm.
Robert was born on March 1, 1934, to Glenn and Myrtle Kirkpatrick in Junction City, Kansas. Robert grew up in the small Kansas community of Junction City during the depression. From these humble beginnings he learned the value of hard work and integrity, developed his adventurous spirit, and found a lifelong love of aircraft, music and motorcycles. He graduated from Junction City High School in 1952, spent a semester at Kansas State College, and joined the Army to become a helicopter mechanic. After his enlistment was up, he attended Wichita State being part of the Wichita Marching 100. He soon heard of an Air Force cadet program that would allow him to follow his passion for planes and travel, so he was off to Harlingen, TX, being commissioned as an Air Force Lieutenant on July 23, 1959. The next day, he married Rachel Longoria, daughter of Juan and Adela Longoria of Harlingen, TX. To this union of fifty years, four children were born. He and his wife would start their adventure stationed in California. During his career, being a bit of a jokester and never knowing a stranger, he would often strike up conversations with total strangers or invite visiting air crews home to dinner at a moment’s notice. Some of the more notable missions that he participated in were associated with the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Chicago Riots, Apollo 6, and Vietnam. While in Vietnam, Robert was part of an air crew that was shot down over enemy territory, for this he was awarded the Purple Heart and the Silver Star. With 22 years of service in the United States military, he retired with his family to a farm outside of Junction City, Kansas. Over the next 10 years he tried his hand at farming, plumbing and life insurance sales, and became an active member of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church. In the mid 1980’s the itch for adventure struck again resulting in a final move to Academy, TX. Upon the move he owned and managed rental properties. Following a lifelong desire for learning he earned an Associate degree in Computer Aided Drafting from Temple Junior College in 1991, thus spurring his final career with Chrysler Technology Airborne Systems in Waco as a draftsman. One of the accomplishments he is most proud of was being instrumental in getting the four Army Aviators awarded Silver Stars for their actions as part of his rescue from a crashed C-130 on 18 April 1972. In his retirement he enjoyed reading history, traveling through the United States and Europe, San Antonio Spurs basketball, bowling where he belonged to several leagues, active member at 1st Lutheran Church in Temple, motorcycle riding, good food, and especially spending time with his family and close friends.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Myrtle Kirkpatrick; wife, Rachel Kirkpatrick; daughter, Rhonda Kirkpatrick; brother, Hubert Kirkpatrick; and sister, Kathleen Wickham.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his dear friend, Sigrun Hale; sons, Curtis Kirkpatrick, and Robert Kirkpatrick; daughter, Renee DeWyke; sister, Barbara Gfeller; grandchildren, Sara (Brett) Kluever, Linzy Kirkpatrick, Danielle (Justin) Zwick, and Stephanie Kirkpatrick; and great grandchildren, Julia, William, and Abigail Kluever, Michael Zwick, and Gilad Dupuis.
Memorial may be made to First Lutheran Church of Temple, Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Junction City, Kansas, and to Hero’s Night Out in Cedar Park.
A time of visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
