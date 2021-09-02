Services for Robert L. Glenn Sr., 81, of Bartlett will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Glenn died Saturday, Aug. 7.
He was born Dec. 31, 1939, to Albert and Luberta Glenn. He retired from General Motors.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
