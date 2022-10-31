Services for William “Bill” Robert Schaffer, 89, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Monday at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple.
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 11:40 pm
Services for William “Bill” Robert Schaffer, 89, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Monday at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple.
Burial with military honors will be 2 p.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Schaffer died Tuesday, Oct. 25, at his residence.
He was born May 29, 1933, in Bridgeport, Conn., to Charles and Florence Schaffer. He retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service. He then obtained a master’s degree in social work and a doctorate in adult education from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss. He worked for several years at the Big Spring and Temple VA hospitals in mental health clinics. He owned Schaffer and Associates, a Christian counseling center, in Temple and Killeen.
Survivors include his wife, MaryAnn of Belton; a son, Charles Schaffer of Ocean Springs, Miss.; two daughters, Karin Heifrin of Temple and Jennifer Schaffer of Austin; a brother, Charles Schaffer of North Carolina; and nine grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Pregnancy Center, 1211 Florence Rd., Killeen, TX 76541 (www.hopec.org), or to any charity.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.