BELTON — Services for Pete Trevino III, 47, of Belton will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Trevino died Friday, March 5, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Oct. 7, 1973, in Georgetown to Martha Quintanilla and Pete Trevino Jr. He graduated from Belton High School. He received a degree from Temple College. He married Erika Jimenez in 2016 in Temple. He was a machinist. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two daughters, Simona Staten and Sarina Majors, both of Temple; his parents of Belton; and two brothers, Stephen Trevino and Ricardo Trevino, both of Belton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.