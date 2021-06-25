Charles K. Glasgow
Charles K. Glasgow, age 77 of Morgan’s Point Resort, died Saturday, June 19, 2021 in a local care center. Services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 26th at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
Charles K. Glasgow was born in Tyler, Texas to William A. Glasgow and Mary Ethel Manley Glasgow on May 10, 1944. He graduated from John Tyler High School in May 1962, then worked various jobs before he joined the US Air Force in 1966. His assignments took him across the country as well as to Vietnam and England.
Chuck met his wife, Barbara, through the Air Force and they quickly became best friends. They married in 1988; Chuck retired from the Air Force to follow Barbara for the remainder of her Air Force career. He worked a wide variety of civil service jobs during those years. In 2006, they retired in central Pennsylvania. Tired of shoveling snow, they moved to central Texas in 2015.
Barbara introduced Chuck to camping and hiking, and they enjoyed many memorable trips, especially those with the Watson, Smith, and McDonough families. He was very good with mechanics, and could fix most anything. He was a southern gentleman who liked nothing better than helping people in any way he could.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Barbara; three sons, Michael B., Chris (Melanie), and Corey (Sammy); and four grandchildren, Aden, Sophia, Connor, and McKenna. Also surviving are two brothers, Marvin (Dina) of Willow Park and David (Pierrette) of Florida.
The family would like to recognize and thank the staff of the Temple VA Community Living Center’s Hospice Ward for their compassionate and loving care of Charles during his time there.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer’s Disease Research, or charity of your choice.
For death is no more than a turning of us over from time to eternity. -William Penn
Online guestbook at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary