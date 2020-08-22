A rosary and services for Doris Ann Marie Bartek, 80, of Round Rock and formerly of Temple will be 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Cyclone.
The body will be cremated.
Ms. Bartek died Tuesday, Aug. 11, in Round Rock.
She was born Aug. 25, 1939, in Meeks to Agnes Ann Dana and Benjamin Cyril Bartek. She attended Belton Public Schools and graduated from Belton High School in 1957. She graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton with a bachelor’s degree in education. She owned and operated “Miss Bartek’s Private 1st Grade and Kindergarten” for 26 years. Later she was a substitute teacher in Belton and Temple for five years.
Survivors include a brother, Bernard Wayne Bartek; and a sister, Cynthia Gayle Bartek.
Memorials may be made to the St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.