ROCKDALE — Services for Epifanio Arvizu, 60, of Rockdale will be 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Hugo Ramos Martinez officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Burial will be in Cementerio Familia Arvizu near Rockdale.
Mr. Arvizu died Sunday, Sept. 18, at his residence.
He was born April 7, 1962, in Pinihuan, Lagunillas, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Zenon Arvizu and Piedad Martinez. He married Aniceta Acuna on Aug. 23, 1986, in Mexico. He operated Arvizu Fencing in Rockdale.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; his parents; five sons, Epifanio Arvizu Jr. and Carlos Arvizu, both of Rockdale, Erik Arvizu of Montgomery, Alonzo Arvizu of Corsicana and Gabriel Acuna of Victoria; three daughters, Yolanda Rodriguez and Azucena Araujo, both of Rockdale, and Francisca Ovalla of Corsicana; six brothers, Rolando Arvizu, Alfredo Arvizu, Jorge Arvizu, Ismael Arvizu, Lorenzo Arvizu and Francisco Arvizu; seven sisters, Gregoria Arvizu, Francisca Arvizu, Gabriela Arvizu, Ester Arvizu, Justina Arvizu, Felipa Arvizu and Maria De Jesus; and 20 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.