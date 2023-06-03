Services for retired Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jarrod Lee Kornegay, 56, of Lakeview, Ark., will be 10 a.m. Monday in Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Kornegay died Saturday, May 20, at his residence.
He was born June 12, 19656, in Waco to Joe and Kathleen Kornegay. He graduated from Chilton High School in 1989. He served in the Navy aboard the USS Shenandoah, 1985-1990; the USS Callaghan, 1993-1997; the USS Jarrett, 1997-2001; the USS Boxer, 2003-2005; and the USS Stethem in 2005. He retired in 2007. He was a member of Beachmaster Unit 1 at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado in Coronado, Calif. He later worked as captain with Edison Chouest Offshore for 10 years.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Kornegay; a son, Maxwell Van Duzer; three daughters, Hope Kornegay, Molly Tarpening and Sara Hatfield; his parents; a sister, Karen Buck; and 8 grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.