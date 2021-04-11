Services for John Lewis Harlan, 88, of Temple will be 4 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Rusty Campbell officiating.
Mr. Harlan died March 29.
He was born Jan. 31, 1933, in Temple to R.K. and Ruth Harlan. He graduated from Temple High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1955. He married Alice Persky on March 23, 1957. He worked for Keifer Marshall Insurance, Tex-O-Cal Hardwoods, Harlan Hardwoods and Curtis Lumber Co. He established Doering-Harlan Whitetail Ranch.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Jay.
Survivors include a son, John Lewis Harlan Jr. of Dayton; two daughters, Julie Doering Harlan of Morgan’s Point Resort and Jackie Ralston of Temple; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church of Temple.