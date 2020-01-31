Clifton Eugene Hampton, Jr.
Clifton “Cliff” Eugene Hampton, Jr., 62, of Temple went to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 28th at his home after a long battle with cancer.
Cliff was born September 29, 1957 in Fort Worth and was the son of Gene and RaeNell Hampton of Belton. He married his angel, Priscilla Ciccanti on May 31, 1981 in Temple.
Cliff attended Killeen schools and graduated Killeen High in 1976. He graduated from Central Texas College with a degree in Criminal Justice and Temple College with a degree in Business Management. He pursued a career in retail management working for Mister Penguin Tuxedo in Temple Mall, then for KMart Corp. as Manager, followed by Card & Party Factory as District Manager of twelve stores, then as Manager of the Temple Wally’s Party Factory for a total of 23 years before his retirement from retail. Cliff then began a handyman and lawncare service called “Helping Hands” to occupy his free time. When he wasn’t doing that, he enjoyed “piddling” in the yard or spending time with his grandson doing various things, such as their favorite past-time “junker-necking” in the truck. He also looked forward to his weekly card games with his friends, who were like “brothers” to him till the very end.
Cliff had a dedication to his faith, family and his friends. His Church family showed him what genuine Christian fellowship really means.
He always said he wanted to be remembered as a “simple man”, the “man on the corner” he’d say. But to anyone who knew Cliff, he was so much more. He was a wonderful husband, and took his role as father and “Poppa” very seriously. The definition of father as protector and hero fit Cliff perfectly. He was recently baptized and gave his heart to the Lord and found a “peace” that passes all understanding. Though the last three years of his life were anything but easy, he amazingly never lost his sense on humor through it all.
Cliff was preceded in death by RaeNell Hampton.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Priscilla Hampton, his daughter and grandson, Danielle Dawn and Colton Ethan Hampton of Temple; his father, Gene Hampton, brother Chris Hampton and wife Lori of Belton, and many friends and loved ones.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 1st at 10am at Pentecostals of Central Texas Church at 4903 Midway Dr., Temple.
Paid Obituary