BELTON — Services for Dora Marie Hernandez, 59, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Ms. Hernandez died Monday, Dec. 27, in Lampasas.
She was born Dec. 14, 1962, to Paul and Erlinda Minor in Belton. She was a member of The Church of God of the Firstborn.
Survivors include three daughters, Linda Manning of Elgin, Patricia Hernandez of Temple and Michelle Hernandez of Belton; her mother; three brothers, Ernest Minor and Paul Minor Jr., both of Belton, and Ben Minor of Temple; two sisters, Pauline Rodriguez of Belton and Connie Minor Loa of Belton; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.