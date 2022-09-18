Services for Joann Glaser, 79, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Services for Joann Glaser, 79, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Glaser died Wednesday, Sept. 14, at a local care center.
She was born Nov. 3, 1942, in Cameron to Matilda Josephine Zavrel and Joe Rozner Sr. She attended schools in Cameron and graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1961. She married Alfred Glaser Jr. on Sept. 21, 1963, in Temple. Joann started working for Temple Tag in 1978 and retired in 2008.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Dwayne Glaser Sr and Curtis Glaser; two brothers, Leo Rozner and Joe Rozner Jr.; and a grandchild.