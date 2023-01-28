Clarice Mae Elder Warrick
RICHMOND, Ind. – Clarice Mae Elder Warrick, age 88, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, January 23, 2023, at Friends Fellowship Community.
Born June 17, 1935, in Celina, Ohio, to Clarence B. and Mabel Mae Stump Elder, Clarice has been a permanent resident of Richmond since 1976. Clarice graduated from Portland High School, Portland, IN in 1953 and from Earlham College, Richmond, IN in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She practiced as an RN between Union City, IN. and Richmond, IN. for nearly 50 years. She was most recently employed by Reid Memorial Hospital for over 30 years working in the Nurse Education and Infection Control Departments.
Survivors iclude her daughter, Jane E. (William) Peters Hunt, Temple, TX; stepchildren, Bill (Joan) Warrick and Ann (Richard) Warrick Chegar, both of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Justis (Sheree) Hunt, of Temple, Tx., Lucas Hunt, of Houston, TX., Marcus Hunt, of Temple, TX., Elizabeth (Greg) Chalker Rogers, of Loveland, OH., Caitlin (Mike) Chalker Massa, of Glen Ellyn, IL., Will (Maria) Chalker, of Denver, CO., Owen (Kayla) Gibby, of Burlington KY., Noah (Kelsey) Gibby, of Cincinnati, OH.; 9 great-grandchildren;
She was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Dr. Francis Bewley Warrick in 2003; parents, Clarence B. Elder in 1983 and Mable Mae (Stump) Elder in 1973; brother, Charles J. Elder in 2010, and stepdaughter Camilla (Warrick) Gibby in 2002.
Visitation for Clarice Mae Warrick will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at West Richmond Friends Meeting. A Memorial service will be held immediately following at the church. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery.,
Our family is most grateful for the compassionate care given to Clarice by Friends Fellowship Community and Reid Health Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Friends Fellowship Community Nursing Department or Reid Health Foundation Hospice.
