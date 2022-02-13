Raymond “Ray” George Peterek, Sr., 88, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Navasota, Texas. Ray was born April 23, 1933 in Gonzales, Texas to Frances (Machicek) and Edward R. Peterek. This is also where he met the love of his life, Delores (Green), in 1950. They wed in 1951 at St. James Catholic Church in Gonzales, where they became active members and raised their family of four children.
The Peterek family had a strong tradition of working together on farms in Gonzales County, raising livestock and making Czech sausage and smoked meats. Ray continued that tradition by opening Peterek’s Meat Market on the Gonzales Square in 1958. In 1977 he and Delores moved to Temple to form 3R Meat Company in Bell County. He continued to make what many have described as the best Czech sausage and beef jerky they have ever tasted, receiving many accolades and write-ups, including in the Austin American-Statesmen, until his retirement in 2012.
Ray was an active member in the Bell County Community and St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was honored to serve as Grand Knight from 1993-1995.
He is survived by his children Pamela (Robert) Medina of Bryan/College Station; Ray (Linda) Peterek, Jr. of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cynthia Spencer of Houston; and Priscilla (Michael) James of Honolulu, Hawaii; as well as one sister, Deloris Peterek, of Montgomery, Texas. Raymond’s pride and joy were his nine grandchildren who affectionately called him “Grandaddy”: Christopher Medina, Thomas Medina, Katherine Grimes, Nicole Anderson, Austen Spencer, Huston Spencer, Alissa Sharp, Joshua Sharp and Caleb Sharp. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren, and two nieces.
Raymond is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years “Dordie” (Delores), his parents, Edward and Frances Peterek, brothers, Edward, Jr. and Linhart Peterek, and granddaughter, Savanna Frances Spencer.
Raymond’s life will be remembered with a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM at St. James Catholic Church of Gonzales. Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM, followed by a rosary at 1:30 PM. Interment will follow in the St. James Cemetery, with the Knights of Columbus Honor Guard in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Raymond’s name to the Knights of Columbus, c/o St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Dr, Temple, TX 76502.
Friends may leave their condolences to the family and sign the guestbook by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.