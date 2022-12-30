Services for Lila Ruth Davis Malone, 95, of Little River-Academy will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Malone died Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Oct. 21, 1927, in Temple to L.H. and Cannie Davis. She was retired from the Scott & White insurance department. She attended First Baptist Church of Academy. She married William D. Malone on April 1, 1952, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2015.
Survivors include two sons, Ricky Malone and Mickey Malone; three daughters, Sarah Love, Janet Kelso and Patti Engelke; a brother, Curtis Davis; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.