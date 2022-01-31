BELTON — Private family services for Sheila Kay Duncan Kilgore, 68, of Belton will be in Stag Creek Cemetery near Comanche.
Ms. Kilgore died Sunday, Jan. 23, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 18, 1953, to Peggy White and Walter Nollie Duncan. She attended public schools at various locations in New Mexico and Texas. She worked in cosmetology for several years and later operated a contracting business. She was a Christian.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Gene Kilgore.
Survivors include a daughter, Rene Rockholt of Belton.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.