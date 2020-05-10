Michael (Mike) Monroe Myers
Michael (Mike) Monroe Myers of Morgan’s Point Resort entered the joys of eternal life on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the age of 65. He passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, following a courageous four-year battle with brain cancer.
Mike was born January 31, 1955 in Jacksonville, Florida, to Donald S. Myers and Bernice Ward Myers.
He was a devoted husband to Sherri Lynn Belasco Myers for 18 years and a loving father to the four children they shared.
Mike was an avid outdoorsman – fishing, hunting and playing golf. He and Sherri shared a passion for wade fishing, enjoying many weekends and vacations together on the coast in Port Aransas. Mike devoted much time each Fall providing hunting guide services on the land at Fort Hood in Killeen, where he holds the record for the largest buck ever taken by bow on Fort Hood. The buck scored a 185.1. Mike’s accomplishment was detailed with a story and photo in Texas Trophy Hunter’s Magazine.
He worked for 34 years with Jack Hilliard Distributing Company in Temple, retiring in 2017 as a Key Account Manager. Mike enjoyed his work, and he often talked about how much he missed working with the team at Jack Hilliard and the many customers he served across Texas.
Along with his wife, Mike is survived by his sister, Donna Myers of Houston; daughter and son-in-law, Mindy and Beau Morgan of Hudson, Florida; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher (Colt) and Brittney Myers of Wylie, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Piper and Jon Landrum of Raleigh, N.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Desirae Ivy of Pearland, Texas; and son Jarret Pickens of Dripping Springs, Texas; granddaughters Brooke and Bailey Morgan and Emberlynn and Oliva Ivy; grandsons, Sutton and Hudson Myers, Cayden Ivy, and Graham and Casey Landrum; and long-time family friend Betty Tumlinson.
He was proceeded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held as soon as possible due to Coronavirus guidelines. Notices will be provided. A register book is available at the funeral home for those whom wish to pay their respects.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for the unwavering dedication to ensuring Mike was well cared for during such a difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Marnie Rose Foundation, supporting brain cancer research and pediatric health initiatives in Houston, Texas.
