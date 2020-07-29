SALADO — Services for Ruth Anna Erika Kuhnl Pflum, 81, of Salado will be at a later date.
Mrs. Pflum died Sunday, July 12.
She was born April 20, 1939, to Josef and Margareta Kunhl. She was born in the city of Duppau in Sudentenland, Germany. In 1946, her family moved to West Germany. She married Ronald Pflum in 1965. They moved to Salado in 1982. She worked for Mill Creek Golf Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1987.
Survivors include a daughter, Michelle McQueen; two sisters, Marlene Taylor and Heidi Fratus; a brother, Peter Kuhnl; and three grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.