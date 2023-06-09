CAMERON — Services for Roderick Wayne “Rod” Holcombe, 78, of Cameron will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., at First Methodist Church in Cameron with the Rev. Mark Porterfield officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Holcombe died Thursday, June 8, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 20, 1944, in Lexington to Roderick Dan and Clara King Holcombe. He was a 1962 graduate of Lexington High School. He attended Blinn Junior College, and graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1966. He married Christine in 1965, and she preceded him in death in 2013. He was director of the Milam County Health Department. He was a member of the Cameron Lion’s Club and Milam County Republicans Club. He was a 4-H leader and a Yoe High School Booster. He was a member of Cameron First Methodist Church, and he was a Mason.
Survivors include two sons, Andrew David “Andy” Holcombe of Cameron and Bill Holcombe of Henrietta; two brothers, James Holcombe of Brandon, Fla., and Gary Sherrill of Lexington; a sister, Sherry Shirley of Garland; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron.