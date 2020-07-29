Irene Mazas Eastham
Irene Mazas Eastham, age 73 of Temple, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence. Memorial services will be held at Trinity Church, 7701 W. Adams Ave., Temple, TX 76502 at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 1st with Pastor Ed Dowell officiating. Private family burial was held at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Irene was born November 2, 1946 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to the late Angelo and Josephine Mazas. She grew up in the heart of the Greek community within Albuquerque where her family owned several businesses. In 1967 she met Michael David Eastham (Mike), and they were married on December 30th of that same year. In 1968 they moved to Temple where they settled and raised their family. The joys of her life were her relationship with Jesus Christ and her family. She took great pride in being a Mother and Grandmother. She carried a smile wherever she went and had a strong desire to serve others. She was an avid tennis player and loved to bake. She was a longtime member of Trinity Church.
Survivors include her four daughters, Christy Eastham Kianes and husband Luis of Temple, Vicky Waneck of Temple, Jamie Cruz Solano and husband Ray of Denver, Colorado, and Stephanie Lawhorn and husband Russell of Academy; three grandchildren, Ashton Waneck, Tyler Lawhorn and Bryson Lawhorn; and two sisters, Angela Kucherenko of Albany, California and Connie Mazas of Jemez Springs, NM.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Michael David Eastham, her parents Angelo and Josephine Mazas, and a brother Greg Gregory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mrs Bee’s Private Care, Feed My Sheep or Trinity Church.
