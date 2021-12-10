CAMERON — Services for Nelda Marek, 86, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Seaton Brethren Church.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. Marek died Wednesday, Dec. 8, at her residence.
She was born June 6, 1935, in the Salem Community in Milam County to Robert and Cleo Sypert Glaser. She was a 1954 graduate of C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron. He married Edwin F. Marek. She was a member of Seaton Brethren Church. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by a son, Edwin Marek Jr., in 2009.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; three sons, Donny Marek of Cameron, Rodney Marek of Huntsville and Dennis Marek of Buckholts; a daughter, Beverly Daniels of Temple; a brother, Franklin Glaser of the Salem Community; a sister, Joyce Hoff of Burlington; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.