Services for Edgar Egeland, 87, of Temple will be private.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Egeland died Thursday, Feb. 11.
He was born March 23, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Tom and Alice Egeland. He served in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Texas Tech School of Law. He worked as the assistant Temple City attorney, as a prosecutor with the Bell County Attorney’s office and Municipal Court Judge of the city of Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Charlene; three daughters, Dawn Kuykendall, Kristin Horton and Bit Fingerhut; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to The Gideons; or Canyon Creek Baptist Church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.