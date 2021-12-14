ROCKDALE — No services are planned for Mary Katherine Page, 81, of Temple.
Mrs. Page died Monday, Dec, 13, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 5, 1940, in Palestine to Marshall Elbert and Mary Lucille Grimes Carter. She graduated from Palestine High School. She married Gene Arthur Page on May 24, 1957, in Palestine. They moved to Thorndale where she worked as a mechanic helper at IGC for nine years and was a homemaker. She was a member of Pleasant Retreat Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two sons, Elbert Page of Rockdale and Kenneth Page of Thorndale; a daughter, Patty Clayton of New Braunfels; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Retreat Methodist Church, P.O. Box 207, Thorndale, TX 76577.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesda at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.