Diana Lynn “Lady Di” Herzog
Diana Lynn “Lady Di” Herzog, 57, from Temple, TX passed away on 10/21/21 at Scott & White hospital at 4:45am. A Memorial service will be held Friday, October 29 at 2 pm at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home located at 500 W. Barton Ave in Temple.
She was born on 1/20/1964 in Germany. She graduated from Belton High School in 1982. Diana was married to Harold E. Herzog in Temple, TX on 12/30/1984. She worked as an office manager at Centex Auto for 23 years.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Harold E. Herzog, their 5 children; daughter, Brandi Machuca & husband Marcus Machuca, daughter Eugena (Gena) Herzog-Ramos & husband Brandon Ramos, daughter, Ashley Brown & husband Travis Brown Sr., son, Harold Herzog Jr. (Bubba) & wife Marissa Herzog, and daughter Jessica Herzog & significant other Leonard Ferris, their 12 grandchildren; Kamdon Ramos, Evan Machuca, KayLynn Ramos, Kristen Ramos, Ava Machuca, Ashlynn Day, Jr Day, Riley Herzog, Jayce Herzog, Korbyn Ferris, Travis Brown Jr., and baby Brown, brothers; Randy Patton and Steven Walker, sisters; Sandra Motl and Linda Vickers as well as numerous nieces & nephews.
She was a mom to all of her children’s friends and watched them grow up and get married and have their own kids. She loved her 4 dogs and spoiled them rotten and loved her horses. She loved sci-fi movies. She looked forward to her Saturday dates with her husband and friends.
Preceded in death by her mother, Ursula Wolf, stepfather, Michael Walker, & brother Brian Patton.
Lady Di loves Happy always and forever!
