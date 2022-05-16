Services for Pamela Diane Smith Hickey, 68, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Northside Church of Christ in Temple with Willie Mays officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Ms. Hickey died Wednesday, May 11.
She was born Nov. 7, 1953, to Charles Lee and Freddie Love McLaughlin Smith in Cameron. She was a 1973 graduate of Temple High School. She attended Temple Junior College. She worked for Bealls Department Store for 19 years, and Staples Office Supply in Temple for seven years. She was a member of Avenue G Church of Christ in Temple. She volunteered at the Love of Christ Food Bank. She was a member of the Circle of Friends and the Threads of Love Crochet Club.
Survivors include a son, Kino Hickey of Temple; four sisters, Linda G. Hereford of Radcliff, Ky., Lisa R. Brown of Cedar Hill, Donna L. Williams of Mesquite and Yolanda K. Smith of San Antonio; and two grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.