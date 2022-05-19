Norman Edward Lange
Norman Edward Lange passed away on May 16, 2022 at the age of 82 at Will-O-Bell in Bartlett after a brief illness.
He was born in Bartlett, TX on August 7, 1939 to Eddie Bernard Lange and Ruby Lorena Voight Lange. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church. He graduated from Holland High School in 1957 and attended Texas Lutheran College. He worked at American Desk Manufacturing Company and Wilson Art. He retired from Wilson Art after 26 years. He opened up his own trophy shop which he worked until the age of 82. He married Carolyn Lange in 1975.
Norman is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Ruby Lange; wife, Carolyn; and grandson, Tyler Jordan Karl.
He is survived by his son, Barton Lange and wife Heidi of Kuwait; step-daughter, Debora Karl and husband Rex of Temple; step-son, Buddy Bell and wife Lisa of Bartlett; sister, Linda Ferguson and husband Virgil of Bartlett; his grandchildren, Chase Karl and wife Rebecca, Amanda McKillop and husband Mike, Brandon Bell and wife Carime, Blake Bell, Bella Lange, Allison Groves and husband Jacob Sydney Dwyer and husband Wyatt; and great grandchildren, Carter, Brody, Mason, Kole, Bowen, Sarissa, and Wyatt.
A visitation for Norman will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Goodnight Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM.
Norman will be laid to rest in Holland City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Chase Karl, Brandon Bell, Blake Bell, Mike McKillop, Jason Ferguson and Shelton Gilmore.
In lieu of flower donations can be made to the Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.goodnightfuneral.com for the Lange family.
Paid Obituary