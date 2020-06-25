Services for James Jay Leeth, 60, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Leeth died Tuesday, March 17, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 8, 1959, in Hamilton to George and Rudell Knudson Leeth.
He was a graduate of Hamilton High School, attended Texas State in San Marcos and received his teaching certificate from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He married Marina Nina Gaeke on March 24, 1984, in Waco.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Sarah Graves and Adrienne Leeth, both of Lewisville; and two sisters, Betty Babbitt of Rowlett and Joan Rogers of Dallas.