Robert Gordon Mullins, 71, of Georgetown, Texas, died peacefully in Temple on Saturday, April 3rd after a valiant battle against heart failure and resulting complications. Bob was born in Tyler, Texas, to Rosemary and A.B. (“Moon”) Mullins in 1949 and was four when the young family moved to Temple where he spent his formative years. The joys of childhood were especially enhanced by frequent visits to both sets of grandparents in their homes in Kilgore, Texas, and Emerson, Arkansas, places in a simpler time which became lasting influences on Bob and his brothers. A 1967 graduate of Temple High School, he attended TCU and held a BBA in Management from the University of Texas at Austin.
After an idyllic year in Port Aransas managing a Presbyterian Church Retreat, Summer Place, he moved to Austin where he and his former wife founded Mullins Square Inc., a wholesale children’s applique and accessory company selling to over 25,000 better retail stores throughout the United States and internationally. The couple had three children in Tarrytown, Austin, and after buying a house on the National Register of Historic Places in Georgetown, they settled there in September 1990. Georgetown has been Bob’s home ever since.
A champion for the historic integrity and charm of old Georgetown, Bob worked diligently as a preservation advocate with the Historical and Architectural Review Commission. For many years he was active in Georgetown’s First United Methodist Church.
Bob was unassuming and modest, a consummate outdoors man who relished time with his children and decades-long friends on their South Texas deer lease, the waters off Port Aransas and on Lake LBJ.
He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather, and his kindness and generosity of spirit have left indelible marks on everyone who loved him. He is survived by three children and their spouses, Katie and Robert (Bobby) Mullins, Fort Worth, Allison and Patrick Mullins, Austin, and Rosemary Mullins Salfiti and Samer Salfiti, Dallas, and five grandchildren: Maggie and Eve Mullins, Susie Mullins, Warren and Wesley Salfiti; two brothers and sister-in-law, Michael Mullins, Fort Worth, Melissa and Patrick Mullins, Temple. The family is deeply grateful to Beth Neuhalfen of Georgetown for her constant friendship over many years and for the experiences and fun she brought to Bob’s life.
A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, April 8th at 11 am, at Ramsey Funeral Home in Georgetown, the Reverend Eric McKinney officiating. Due to Covid concerns the family understands any hesitancy in attending. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Preservation Georgetown, PO Box 1265, Georgetown, TX 78627 (preservationgeorgetown.org).
