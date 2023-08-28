Ambrosio “Jonathan” Bautista III, 37, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple the Rev. Hilario Guajardo officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Bautista died Monday, Aug. 7, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 26, 1985, in Temple to Rosa Maria Santos and Ambrosio David Bautista Jr.
He graduated from Temple High School in 2004. He studied music education at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. He was affiliated with both the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple. He was a member of the St. Luke church band. He was a drummer, and a percussion teacher for both Rosebud-Lott and Troy high schools.
Survivors include his mother of Temple; a brother, Joshua Bautista of Temple; and a grandmother, Beth Olee Bautista of Belton.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.