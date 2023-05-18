Gerald Wayne Marinik Sr.
Gerald Wayne Marinik Sr was called home May 10, 2023 after a battle with dementia. Gerald lived a full life surrounded by love and laughter which was robbed from him this past year.
Gerald is proceeded in death by his father Ernest Steve Marinik Sr, Mother Annie Mae (Baker) Marinik and brother Earnest Steve Marinik Jr.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Betty (Farmer) Marinik, son Gerald Wayne Marinik Jr and daughter in law Myrna, daughter Cara Cantu and son in law Martin, grandchildren Caitlyn Cantu, Iyanna Benavides and Garrett Marinik. Gerald is also survived by his sister Linda Blevins and brother in law JD, sister in law June Marinik and nephews Johnny and Chad Marinik.
Gerald was a native Texan born in Temple Texas on August 4, 1948. Gerald graduated from Temple High school and soon after served our country by joining the Navy during the Vietnam Era were he served as a jet aircraft mechanic.
Gerald married the love of his life, Betty Farmer, on September 14, 1968 and enjoyed the next 54 years raising his family, traveling across the US, and watching his grandkids grow up. He could be found spending weekends with his grandkids hunting, fishing, scouting, attending ballet recitals and ice-skating events.
Gerald spent a large portion of his professional life as a custom home builder and later became the building inspector for several towns in central Texas. In his later years Gerald enjoyed sitting in his backyard feeding and watching the birds that visited daily.
Visitation will be May 20, at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral and graveside services at 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at Scanio-Harper Funeral home 3110 Airport Rd, Temple TX 76504
Paid Obituary