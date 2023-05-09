Raymond (Ramiro) Navarrette
Raymond (Ramiro) Navarrette, age 81, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2023, at his home in Belton, TX. He was surrounded by his loving family. Raymond was born in Georgetown, TX on March 24, 1942, in Georgetown, Texas to Jesse and Mary Ann (Aleman) Navarrette. As a young man, he attended Georgetown schools; where he played football. In 1961 Raymond married Lorraine (Lorena) Maldonado and during their 42 years of marriage, they had 8 children. He resided in Belton, TX where he worked for 41 years. He retired to take care of his daughter Norma after her major car accident in August 1999. Raymond enjoyed watching westerns and sports, playing golf, guitar, and accordion, listening to music, especially Elvis, Johnny, and Hank, scratching lottery tickets, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Navarrette, Mary Ann Navarrette, and Felice Navarrette, infant son Navarrette, brother Joe “Yay” Navarrette, and sister Mary Ester Rodriguez. Raymond is survived by his 7 children, Christina F. O’Donnell and husband Jeff of Morgan’s Point, TX, Raymond Navarrette II of Austin, TX, Nancy N. Lechuga and husband Albert of Belton, TX, Norma J. Navarrette of Belton, TX, Alexander Navarrette and wife Adela of Temple, TX, Alicia N. Martinez and husband Mario of Nolanville, TX, and Erica Navarrette of Belton, TX, 4 brothers, John L. Navarrette and wife Chole of San Marcos, TX, Carlos E. Navarrette and wife Terri of Belton, TX, Michael A. Navarrette of San Antonio, TX, Robert J. Navarrette and wife Monica of Temple, TX, 3 sisters, Rebecca Tindle and husband Darrell of Lott, TX, Janet G. Jones of Kyle, TX, and Dora Zapata and husband Mike of Kempner, TX, 20 grandkids, 28 great-grandkids, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Dossman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10 am at Dossman Funeral Home at 2525 N. Main St., Belton, TX 76513. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
Paid Obituary