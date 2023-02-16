Services for Dorothy Tims Jecmenek, 74, of Temple, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Jecmenek died Tuesday, Feb. 14, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 2, 1948, to George Robert and Alvina Katherine Tims in Temple. She married JD Jecmenek Aug. 8, 1964, at Eastside Baptist Church in Temple. She owned and operated Tims Bakery. She worked for McLane Texas Instruments, and Kings Daughters Hospital.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Tammy Tucker, and Susan Jecmenek; two sons, Jerry Jecmenek, and John Jeckmenek; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rogers Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1 Eagle Dr. Rogers, TX 76569.