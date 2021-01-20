BELTON — Services for Brian Keith Rogers Sr., 60, of Belton will be 3 p.m. Monday in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mr. Rogers died Sunday, Jan. 17, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 25, 1960, in Indiana to George and Barbara Jean Rogers. He was a truck driver.
Survivors include two sons, Brian Keith Rogers Jr. and Justin Rogers, both of Rosebud; three daughters, Heather Brisbin of Rogers, Jennifer Hinkson of Belton and Tiffany Benner of Killeen; two brothers, Richard Rogers of Heidenheimer and Jeff Rogers of Indiana; two sisters, Karen Leeson and Teresa Beeman, both of Indiana; 18 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.