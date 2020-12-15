BELTON — Services for Roy Richard Kneese, 90, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with David Pustka officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Kneese died Sunday, Dec. 13, at his residence.
He was born May 2, 1930, to Richard and Lydia Kneese. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and Vietnam War. He married Iris Martin. He worked for the Belton Police Department.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include four children, Roy Kneese Jr. of Glen Rose, Gerry Pustka of Taylor, James Kneese of Midlothian and Danny Kneese of Belton; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to any charity.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.