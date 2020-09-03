Services for Lisa Evans Johnson, 53, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. D.L. Jackson officiating.
Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Hearne.
Mrs. Johnson died Thursday, Aug. 27, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 17, 1967, in Corpus Christi to Patsy Evans Jones. She graduated from high school in Georgia and later attended college. She married Edward Johnson in 1996. She was a homemaker and a member of Bountiful Blessings Ministry of Harker Heights.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; her mother of Temple; three sons, Romeo Tucker of Temple, Sergio Harris of Atlanta, and Edward Johnson Sr. of Austin; three daughters, Quintora Knox of Temple, Tavon Jefferson of Austin, and Breahana Johnson of Killeen; a brother, Timothy Evans of Temple; three sisters, Cassandra Lowe and Patricia Evans, both of Temple, and Veronda “Pinky” Peoples of Killeen; and 13 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.