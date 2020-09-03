Services for Judith Ann “Judy” Honeycutt, 79 of Palacios and formerly of Temple will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Honeycutt died Saturday, Aug. 15, at a Houston hospital.
She was born April 18, 1941, in Houston to Edmund and Geraldine Noonan Walden. She attended Temple High School and helped run the family business. She later worked for the Texas Department of Corrections, co-owned a catering business and retired from Wells Fargo.
Survivors include a son, Michael Honeycutt of Temple; a daughter, Michele Alexander of Paint Rock; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at www.mdanderson.org/donors-volunteers/donate.html.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.